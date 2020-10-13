Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Richard Pencek
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
Richard A. Pencek

Richard A. Pencek Obituary

Richard A. Pencek, 78, of Scranton, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, at Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadephia. He was the wife of Sharon Swiderski Pencek.

Born April 29, 1942, he was the son of the late Ferdinand F. and Romayne (Shafer) Pencek. Richard served his country with the United States Army Reserves. He enjoyed cars, his time in his garden, fishing and many trips to Atlantic City with his wife. Richard worked for Trane for 35 years, becoming supervisor and later working at Leventhal & Sons for 15 years.

In addition to his wife, Richard is survived by sons, Richard, Steven and Gregg; brother, Fred; and several grandchildren.

A funeral will be held Friday at 7 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.


