Richard A. Strizki, of Clifford Twp., passed at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday after a long illness.
Born in Robbinsville, N.J., he was the son of the late Anton and Irene Silagyi Strizki, and was a graduate of Hamilton High School and Lafayette College of Engineering. He was a former resident of Ringoes, N.J., and had been employed by the New Jersey Department of Transportation as a bridge engineer. During that time, he developed the lifesaving breakaway sign which is used on highways throughout the nation today.
In retirement, he enjoyed flying his airplane, fishing and skiing at nearby Elk Mountain. He was an aviation enthusiast, flying his friends and family on local adventures and ending back on the landing strip he built at his home. Rich was also an active member in the local church that he attended.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother, Donald; and son, James.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Mary Phillips Strizki, and five children, Donald, Columbus, Mont., Michael (Ann), Hopewell, N.J., Brian (Michelle), Lambertville, N.J., Thomas (Teresa), Berthoud, Colo., and Julie Strizki Armstrong (Jay), Yardley, Pa.; 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
Private funeral service on Monday with interment at St. Basil's Cemetery, Trenton, N.J.
Donations may be made to AFTD's (The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration) research, 2700 Verizon Drive, King of Prussia, PA 19406.
Arrangements by Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
To share condolences with Rich's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2020