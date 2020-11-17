Home

POWERED BY

Services
Albert P O'Donnell Funeral Home
2025 Green Ridge St
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 344-1819
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Marbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Aloysius Marbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Aloysius Marbach Obituary

Richard Aloysius Marbach, 66, of Scranton, Pa., passed away on Nov. 15, 2020. Richard valiantly endured the disabling effects of cancer for the past 22 years. He was born on March 23, 1954, in White Plains, N.Y., to the late Robert J. and Elizabeth Leach Marbach.

Richard leaves a daughter, Lauren (Anthony) Casalino, of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.; and two grandchildren, AJ and Olivia Casalino. He is survived by four siblings, Elizabeth Sorrese, of Parker, Colo.; Robert J. Marbach Jr. (Mildred), of Moosic, Pa.; Joan Roskos, of Scranton, Pa.; Jean (Martin) Mucher, of Rio Rancho, N.M.; and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Ann Marbach and Karen Crawford; and his brothers-in-law, James E. Crawford III and George Roskos.

Richard graduated from White Plains High School in White Plains, N.Y., in 1972 and attended Westchester Community College. He lived in Yonkers, N.Y., and East Haven, Conn., before moving to Scranton, Pa., in 2003. Due to his deteriorating health, he resided at the Mid-Valley Personal Care Home in Peckville, Pa., before moving to the Dunmore Health Care Center where he died. The family is very appreciative of the wonderful, compassionate care that was provided by the staff at these facilities. When healthy, Richard enjoyed outdoor walks, the beach, concerts, assisting friends, the Dominican Laity and attending Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral.

A Mass in Richard's memory will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore, PA 18512.

Arrangements Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -