Richard B. Pazzalia of Peckville died Monday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Orsala Nati.
Born in Peckville, son of the late Thomas and Stella Simoncelli Pazzalia, he was educated in Blakely schools. He was the proprietor of Pazzalia Excavating where they were known to "move the earth." He was a legend in his time. He mastered the art of operating heavy equipment. There was nothing he couldn't do or fix. He mentored many in the construction trade and in life. He was an avid hunter and outdoorsman who collected many firearms and founded the PAW hunting club. He was an inventor who patented many of his inventions. He collected antique cars, where he was a member of the Steamtown A's, the Model A being his prize possession. He was a member of the Papa Bear Club and proud member of the Sheriffs Association. His 12 grandchildren, who worshipped the ground he walked on, called him Bumpy.
Surviving are children, Thomas and wife, Carol, New York; Glen and wife, Linda, Archbald; Monique Buttner and husband, Robert, Archbald; Laura Hivner and husband, Robert, Nicholson; and Anne Warholic and husband, Thomas, Scott Twp.; grandchildren, Corey, Casey, Logan, Emma, Owen, Alec, Ava, Hunter, Olivia, Peyton, Aubrey and Jake; great-grandson, Archer; and sister, Lorraine Alaimo and husband, William, Waverly.
He was also preceded in death by brother, Gino Pazzalia.
We would like to give a special thank you to Abington Manor, Hospice of the Sacred Heart Dunmore and his forever loyal friends, especially James T. O'Hara.
The funeral will be Friday at 8:30 a.m. from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, 1101 Willow St., Peckville. Interment, St. Mary's Cemetery, Montdale.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 4, 2019