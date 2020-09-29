Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Richard Bell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Bell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Bell Obituary

Richard Bell, 82, of Clarks Summit, died Saturday morning at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. His wife was Carol Olson Bell, who passed in 2017.

Born in Saginaw, Michigan, he was the son of the late Gilbert and Loraine Rossman Bell. Before his retirement, he was a mechanical engineer for RCA in Dunmore, Pa. He was an avid golfer, playing two to three times a week, and also loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Surviving are two sons, Rick Bell and his wife, Marie, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and Tom Bell and his wife, Chandra, of Clarks Summit; three daughters, Leile Saxe and her husband, Charles, of Clarks Summit; Loraine Bell, of Harveys Lake; and Lynda Hall and her husband, Greg, of Tunkhannock; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Charles III, Christian, Lauren, Jessica, Ally, Dylan, Sadie and T.J.; one great-grandchild, Ryan; brothers, David, of Alabaster, Alabama; Gilbert, of Easton, Connecticut; and sister, Susan Elumba, of Danbury, Connecticut.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Bell.

A memorial service will be held Oct. 3 at 11 a.m. with services by the Rev. George Matthews. Interment will be in Clarks Green Cemetery.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -