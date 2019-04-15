Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Chamberlain. View Sign

Richard C. Chamberlain, 87, a lifelong resident of Cortez, Pa., died tragically from a tractor accident on April 12.



While he was in high school, a beautiful girl named Josephine Wargo caught his eye. After graduating, they were married and started a fulfilling life together. They were married for 65 glorious years until his untimely death.



He was born on Jan. 14, 1932, in Cortez. He was the son of the late Garland and Florence Lindner Chamberlain. In his earlier years, he had his own trucking business and was a cross-country truck driver.



He retired from Western Wayne School District as a maintenance technician. He was a member of Cortez United Methodist Church. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.



When the children were growing up, he took the family on several adventurous camping expeditions.



Richard was a hard-working, self-made man who loved his family. For several years, along with his wife and son, Larry, they were the groundskeepers for Kizer Cemetery. There he met Jim Canterbury and formed an enduring friendship. Richard was a good judge of character and knew BS when he heard it. He loved working in his woods and enjoyed good company, a tasty meal (especially pork ribs) and a hearty drink. His favorite pastimes were tinkering in his garage, giving orders, listening to country music and watching his beloved Fox News.



He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and his beloved cats, Bootsy and Snowball.



Richard is survived by his wife, Josephine; sons, James, of Texas; Larry, of Cortez; and Garry and his wife, May Lynch, of New Jersey; daughter, Kelly, of Cortez; brother-in-law, Edward Wargo; sister-in-law, Janice Chamberlain; grandchildren, Christina, Grant, Courtney, Nicholas and Christopher; the family guardian, Kenneth Anderson; several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, Donna Chamberlain; brother, Dale; and sister, Marilyn Wargo.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, with services by the Rev. Art Yetter.



Cremation to follow in Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel. Friends may call on Wednesday, April 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Private inurnment, Kizer Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Richard's honor be made to the Cortez United Methodist Church, 967 Cortez Road, Jefferson Twp., PA 18436.



For directions, to share a memory or to leave condolences for the family, please visit





