Richard C. Peterson, 68, of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, died Thursday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. His wife of 47 years is the former Linda Katrick.
Born in Scranton, the son of the late Kenneth and Ellen Peterson, he was a 1968 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before his illness, he was employed by Gerrity's Supermarkets.
Richard was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and a member of the Northeast Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
Also surviving are a sister, Beverly Kuna and husband, Andrew, Throop; a sister-in-law, Mary Peterson, California; aunt, Louise Wagner, Frackville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Peterson.
Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2019