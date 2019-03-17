Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard C. Peterson. View Sign

Richard C. Peterson, 68, of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, died Thursday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. His wife of 47 years is the former Linda Katrick.



Born in Scranton, the son of the late Kenneth and Ellen Peterson, he was a 1968 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before his illness, he was employed by Gerrity's Supermarkets.



Richard was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and a member of the Northeast Detachment of the Marine Corps League.



Also surviving are a sister, Beverly Kuna and husband, Andrew, Throop; a sister-in-law, Mary Peterson, California; aunt, Louise Wagner, Frackville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Peterson.



Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.



Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.

Richard C. Peterson, 68, of the Tripp Park section of Scranton, died Thursday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore. His wife of 47 years is the former Linda Katrick.Born in Scranton, the son of the late Kenneth and Ellen Peterson, he was a 1968 graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Before his illness, he was employed by Gerrity's Supermarkets.Richard was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and a member of the Northeast Detachment of the Marine Corps League.Also surviving are a sister, Beverly Kuna and husband, Andrew, Throop; a sister-in-law, Mary Peterson, California; aunt, Louise Wagner, Frackville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was also preceded in death by a brother, Donald Peterson.Funeral services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family in the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.Visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence. Funeral Home Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 344-6512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close