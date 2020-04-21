|
Richard C. Sabatelle, 76, of Laceyville, died Friday at Wyalusing Personal Care Home.
Born Dec. 2, 1943, son of the late Nicholas and Ellen Sabatelle, he was a 1963 graduate of Scranton High School and a United States Army sergeant during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his children, Richard Christopher Sabatelle, Jesse Sabatelle, Carie Sabatelle (Paul) Hildebrand, Danielle Sabatelle; his stepchildren, Mark Taluba, Tony (Melissa) Kunkle, Malindia (Brad) Fassett and Tiffany Kunkle; his siblings, Michael (Carole) Sabatelle; Deborah (Dan) Kuhne; his brother-in-law, Richard Hellard Sr.; sister-in-law, Anne Sabatelle; and several grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Kunkle Sabatelle; his brother, James Sabatelle; his sister, Judith Sabatelle Hellard; and close friend, Dick Koza.
A private burial will be held at the Lacey Street Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at the Sheldon Funeral Home website.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Richard's name to the Goodwill Fire Company, P.O. Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020