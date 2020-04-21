Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Sabatelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. Sabatelle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard C. Sabatelle Obituary
Richard C. Saba­telle, 76, of Laceyville, died Friday at Wyalusing Personal Care Home.

Born Dec. 2, 1943, son of the late Nicholas and Ellen Sabatelle, he was a 1963 graduate of Scranton High School and a United States Army sergeant during the Vietnam War.

He is survived by his children, Richard Christopher Sabatelle, Jesse Sabatelle, Carie Sabatelle (Paul) Hildebrand, Danielle Sabatelle; his stepchildren, Mark Taluba, Tony (Melissa) Kunkle, Malindia (Brad) Fassett and Tiffany Kunkle; his siblings, Michael (Carole) Sabatelle; Deborah (Dan) Kuhne; his brother-in-law, Richard Hellard Sr.; sister-in-law, Anne Sabatelle; and several grandchildren, stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Debra Kunkle Sabatelle; his brother, James Sabatelle; his sister, Judith Sabatelle Hellard; and close friend, Dick Koza.

A private burial will be held at the Lacey Street Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at the Sheldon Funeral Home website.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Richard's name to the Goodwill Fire Company, P.O. Box 207, Laceyville, PA 18623.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -