Richard Colman
Richard Colman, 93, died Sunday morning at his home on Lake Winola. He was the husband of the late Helen Colman, who passed in 2019. The couple married in 1954.

Born in Waverly, he was the son of the late Harry and Nelia Hardy Colman. Before his retirement, he was the owner of Colman Sales Co. He was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church and Waverly Masonic Lodge 301. Richard was also a member and past commodore of the Scranton Canoe Club, as well as a past council member in Clarks Summit.

Also surviving are a daughter Janet Brehm and her husband, George, McDon­ough, Georgia; a son, James Colman and his wife, Cyndi, Clarks Summit; and grandchildren, Jaime Colman and her husband, Matthew Eldred; and Christine Washatka and her husband, Jonathan.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Elizabeth Ann Colman.

The family would like to thank the Pines Senior Living and Allied Services Home Hospice for the loving care shown toward Richard.

A private service will be held with interment at Fairlawn Cemetery in Dalton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services located at 418 S. State St. in Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Helen's Helping Hands, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110; Lake Winola Fire Company, 1204 State Route 307, Lake Winola, PA 18625; or - Philadelphia, Attn: Development Office, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020
