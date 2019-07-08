Richard D. Evarts, 61, Scott Twp., died Friday at Regional Hospital of Scranton.



Born in the Gravity Area of Wayne County and raised in Scranton, he was the son of the late David and Katherine Evarts. Richard, an iron worker by trade, enjoyed working with his son, Storm, on remodeling Storm's house. He was always there for his son, Storm, and proud of his son's arm wrestling success.



Well-loved by his family and friends, he was an outgoing conversationalist who was a people person. Richard enjoyed gardening, going to the casino and working on projects in his garage. He loved his dogs, Spike, Lollipop, Shiloh and Lady and his cat, Simmy.



The family extends sincere appreciation to Dr. Weston and his staff, Geisinger Community Medical Center staff and Regional Hospital staff.



Surviving are his lifelong companion, Lora Chellino, Scott Twp.; his son, Storm Chellino; additional children, John and Chenoa; grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Haley, Cheyenne, Nakia and Shadow; brothers, George, Danny, Peter and Tim; and sisters, Connie, Alberta and Betsy.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joy; and brother, Edward.



The funeral will be Wednesday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with a prayer service at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment, Manzar Cemetery, South Gibson.



Friends may call Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Published in Scranton Times on July 8, 2019