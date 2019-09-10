Home

Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
6 N. Church St
Carbondale, PA
Richard D. Ruggiero Obituary
Richard D. Ruggiero, 54, of Carbondale, died Monday morning at home. His wife is the former Doreen Wengrin.

Born in Carbondale, son of Richard and Mary Ruddy Ruggiero, Carbondale, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. He was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School, class of 1982. Richard was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of American Legion Post 221, Carbondale. Before his illness, he was employed as an engineer for the Norfolk-Southern Railroad, formerly the Delaware & Hudson Branch of the Canadian Pacific Railroad. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen.

Richard was an avid outdoorsman who greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping. He was an extremely generous person who would go out of his way to help anyone.

Also surviving are a brother, attorney Frank Ruggiero and wife, Megan, Newton Lake; his godson, Ryan Ruggiero; stepson, Tom Deacher, Mayfield; and his large extended family of in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The funeral will be Thursday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. All those attending the funeral are asked to go directly to the church.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Legion Post 221, 13 Hospital St., Carbondale, PA 18407 or VFW Post 4712, 500 Main St., Simpson, PA 18407.

For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019
