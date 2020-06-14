Home

Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home
1132 Prospect Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 905-4167
Richard D. Volovitch Obituary
Richard D. Volovitch, 68, of North Scranton, died Tuesday evening at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Helen Kusnowsky Volovitch, at home, and the late Eugene F. Volovitch Sr. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed as a truck driver until his retirement. He was a member of the Polish Club, North Scranton, and was a former member of St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Scranton.

Richard enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycles. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

He is also survived by his sister, Carol Volovitch, at home; a brother, Eugene F. Volovitch Jr., Jessup; a niece, a nephew, a great-niece and a great-nephew.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.

Arrangements by the Nicholas Chomko Funeral Home, 1132 Prospect Ave., South Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on June 14, 2020
