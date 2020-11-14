Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Richard David Foy Obituary

Richard David Foy, 73, South Abington Twp., died Saturday morning at the Regional Hospital in Scranton. His wife is Carmelina Pinto Gallo Foy.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Charles E. Sr. and Mary Wasilefski Foy.

He was employed for the United Parcel Service as a DSL accountant for 33 years, where he was well liked and will be surely missed. Richard was a proud fan of the Phillies, Eagles, and Penn State. He so enjoyed going to their games. Richard continues his care for others as a cornea donor.

He is survived by two daughters, Erin Tomolonis, Shavertown; and Aubery Verdekal and her husband, James, of Dallas; two stepsons, Frank Gallo of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Christopher Gallo and his wife, Veronica, of Monroe, Conn.; a brother, Charles E. Foy Jr. and his wife, Barbara, Nanticoke, Pa.; as well as 13 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m. in the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.


