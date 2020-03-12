|
Richard E. Bovard of South Abington Twp. died Saturday morning at the Allied Hospice Center, Scranton. His wife is the former Jane Jones.
Born in Peckville, son of the late Venald and Margaret Reese Bovard, he graduated from Blair Academy and Syracuse University. He served our country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and returned home to run the family insurance agency. He was a well-known lover of jazz music and French wine as well as a fine musician in his own right. He enjoyed serving his community and had many close friends.
Also surviving are a daughter, Elise Bovard, Scranton; a son, Reese Bovard and his wife, Melanie, Ellicott City, Md.; sister, Martha Belle Barron, Philadelphia; and grandchildren, Hayden and Claudia Bovard.
He was also preceded in death by his best friend and brother, Venald "Beno" Bovard.
A memorial service will be held March 21 at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, by the Rev. William Carter, pastor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit; or the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly, PA 18471.
Arrangements entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 12, 2020