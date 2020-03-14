Home

Services have been changed for Richard E. Bovard of South Abington Twp., who died March 7 at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. His wife is the former Jane Jones.

The memorial service will be April 25 at 11 a.m. in First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St., Clarks Summit, with services by the Rev. William Carter, pastor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit; or the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road, Waverly, PA 18471.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 14, 2020
