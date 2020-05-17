|
|
Richard E. VanDerburg, 72, of Greenfield Twp. and formerly of Peckville, died Friday at Geisinger Community Medical Center. Richard fell victim to COVID-19 while at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility, rehabilitating an injury. His wife is the former Karen Terzoni and the couple was married for 40 years.
Born in Peckville, he was a son of Helen Ratay Vanderburg of Peckville and the late Elmer Vanderburg.
He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus and Mary Church, Jermyn, and was a graduate of Blakely High School. He served as a medic in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 30 years. He loved Penn State football and was a member of the Penn State Master Gardeners Program. He loved the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also loved taking family fishing trips to Canada.
Richard was an honest, loving person with a selfless heart who endlessly cared for and did everything he could for his family. His family will forever miss and remember him by his quiet strength and clever sense of humor. Richard was a meticulous, hard-working man of many talents. He possessed the craftiness and skills to perform any do-it-yourself project. He was loved dearly by his family and will forever be missed.
Also surviving are a daughter, Jennifer Bonham and husband, Eric, of Honesdale; a son, Brian R. Vanderburg, Arlington, Va.; a granddaughter, Lena Bonham; a sister, Marie Roualet, Jessup; a brother, Eugene Vanderburg, Clifford; brother-in-law, Richard Terzoni, Jessup; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Vanderburg.
In light of the current health situation, services and interment in Union Cemetery, Peckville, will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on May 17, 2020