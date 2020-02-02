|
Richard F. Klas, 70, of West Scranton, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family and nurses from Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
Born in Scranton, son of Robert J. and Vivian M. Smith Klas, he was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. Richard was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served until he became permanently disabled and earned an honorable discharge. He enjoyed shopping, music and trips to the beach.
Surviving are two sisters, Beverly O'Hora and husband, Michael; and Carol Mielnikowski and husband, Alex; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to thank Richard from Care-Givers of America for his years of compassionate care, and most recently Hospice of the Sacred Heart.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020