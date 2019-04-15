Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard F. Kozar. View Sign

Richard F. Kozar, 61, of Pittston Twp., passed away at home surrounded by his family Friday evening, April 12.



Born in Queens, N.Y., on Dec. 19, 1957, he was the son of the late Joseph Charles and Yolanda (Rinkacs) Kozar. He was a graduate of Martin Van Buren High School, N.Y. and Boces Technical School, N.Y. In his earlier years, Richard had worked as a diesel mechanic at JFK Airport, N.Y.



He was the owner/operator of Artic Air Refrigeration.



He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Deborah Hadley Kozar; daughter, Kara Kozar and her fiancé, Josh Simonovich; brother, Joseph C. Kozar and Mary Ann; mother-in-law, Phyllis Hadley; brothers-in-law, Leonard Hadley; John Hadley and wife, Betty; Patrick Hadley and Stacey; and Robert Hadley and wife, Jennifer; sister-in-law, Jane Hadley; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Richard was an avid train enthusiast. He belonged to the Anthracite Hi-Railers and spent many weekends working on his train layout and taking train rides with his family and friends. Especially his "favorite future son-in-law" Josh. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and daughter; they were "his girls." They took many trips with family to places such as Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Walt Disney World. He also loved animals, including the numerous cats and dogs that were in his household, but he especially loved his dog, Bella.



Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 17, at 8:45 a.m. from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Parish of St. Barbara, 28 Memorial St., Exeter. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.



Friends may call Tuesday, April 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Miles for Michael, 9 N. Main St., Pittston, PA 18640. To leave an online condolence, visit Richard's obituary at

