Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Funeral
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Jude's Church
Richard F. Malikowski

Richard F. Malikowski Obituary
Richard F. Malikowski, 85, formerly of Mountain Top, died Friday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.

The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church.

Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:15 a.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.desideriofuneralhome.com for additional information.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020
