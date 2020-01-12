|
Richard F. Malikowski, 85, formerly of Mountain Top, died Friday at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church.
Visitation will be Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:15 a.m. until the time of service.
Visit www.desideriofuneralhome.com for additional information.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 12, 2020