Richard Frank Ettinger, 82, of Scranton, died Monday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. He is survived by his wife, the former Margaret Ann Roth. The couple would have celebrated 59 years of marriage on April 23.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Frank and Etta Stitzer Ettinger and was a graduate of Dunmore High School. He attended Lackawanna College and was a United States Army veteran. Before retirement, he worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service.
He and his wife enjoyed spending time in Florida during the winter but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are sons, Richard V. and wife, Linda, Cresco; and Randall and wife, Lori, Dickson City; grandchildren, Britni Ettinger; Bryana Burke and husband, Chris; Richard, Ashley, Amanda and Randall Ettinger; a sister-in-law, Beverly Stepniak and husband, William, Hop Bottom; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by sisters, Arlene Clark and Audrey Cooley.
The funeral will be Thursday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a service at 10 a.m. Interment, Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
