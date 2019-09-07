|
Richard Fredrick Shinn, 68, son of the late Dr. and Mrs. John G. Shinn. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Shinn. Rick was the third oldest of 10 children. Rick, known by all, died tragically in a car accident on Sept. 4, 2019.
Rick was the epitome of the living oxymoron; he was the friendliest grouch you've ever known. He was accomplished in his academic endeavors and earned a degree from Curry College in Massachusetts. Rick worked for the D&H Railroad, the insurance industry as well as many other miscellaneous jobs. He spent his retirement years doing landscaping and helping anyone who was in need.
Rick was a longtime resident of Union Dale and Forest City. All who knew him loved his direct opinion and accepted that he was right, even when he was wrong. Rick loved his family more than anything, and it was through his actions that you always knew his intentions. He was the communication glue that kept the close and distant relatives up to date on family happenings. Rick was also an accomplished cook and no family meal was complete without Rick's touch.
He is survived by his loving siblings, Natalie Shinn, John "Jack" Shinn, Diane Box, Kevin Shinn and partner, Terry; Gerald "Gerry" Shinn, David and wife, Leslie Shinn; Jean and husband, Mark Silfee; and Joseph Shinn. Although Rick did not have children of his own, he had numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who were the light of his life and it was reciprocated in turn. In addition, he is survived by his uncle, Earl Caffrey, and his cousins, whom he loved very much. Rick will truly be missed by all of his family and friends.
The funeral will be Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, Royal. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
A viewing will be held at St. Pius X Church, Royal, on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10 a.m.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the at https://www.arthritis.org/giving/donate.php.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 7, 2019