Richard G. Stevens, 76, of Mehoopany, died Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Patricia Stevens, in October.
Born in Meshoppen on March 31, 1943, he was the son of the late Richard B. Stevens and survived by his mother, Evelyn Hayden Stevens. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School.
Rick served his county in the United States Air Force, serving as Air Police for the Canine Unit. He was a decorated athlete for Tunkhannock and coached baseball for the FWM and RTL.
Rick is survived by his son, Richard D. and wife, Gina, of Jenningsville; daughters, Lisa Croasdale, of Falls; Tammy Mowry and husband, Alex, of South Alburn; April Powers and husband, Mark, of Lake Carey; sister, Joyce Tupper; and grandchildren, Cody, Kristyn and Shelby Croasdale, Lacey and Eric Evans, Patrick and Ashlee Butkiewicz, Mariah and Ricky Stevens, Amanda and Jason Mowry, Cambria and Milania Powers.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, Hiram Stevens.
Family and friends are invited to attend Rick's funeral service, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, with Pastor Charles Bishop presiding. Interment will follow in North Flat Cemetery, Laceyville.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Full military honors will be performed Friday at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rick's name to Jenningsville United Methodist Church Women's Group, 1857 SR 4002, Mehoopany.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019