Richard Grega, 70, of Moosic, Pa., passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday. He was born in Scranton, Pa.
Rich attended the University of Scranton after graduating from South Central Catholic High School. Rich left behind the love of his life, Josephine, to whom he was married for close to 49 years. Rich worked at RCA in Dunmore before becoming employed at the Dunmore Post Office, where he worked for many years making friends with everyone he met along his routes.
Rich prided himself not only on his family, but on every aspect of his life. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Rich was a faithful member of the Queen of the Apostles Church in Avoca. He loved to travel with his wife and their friends (of which he had many!) and most recently surprised his "bride" (as he always referred to her) with a birthday trip to Las Vegas, where they had the time of their lives.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, George and Regina Grega, and his sister, Georgina Grega. He left behind his loving wife, Josephine Grega; his brother, David Grega, of North Palm Beach, Florida; his sons, Jeffrey and his wife, Mindy, of Roanoke, Texas; and Jonathan and his partner, Bridget, along with their daughter, Arya, of Waverly, Pa.
Rich's one granddaughter, who he could not have been more in love with, Arya Grega, will forever watch for the rainbows that grandpa will send her from heaven, where he is eating his sweets and watching a perpetual loop of the Eagles winning the Super Bowl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating. Friends may call for viewing on Monday from 9 to Mass. Interment will be held at a later date at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Queen of the Apostles Parish, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, PA 18641.
Arrangements are made by Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 7, 2019