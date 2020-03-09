|
Richard H. "Dick" Capozzi passed away Sunday, March 1. His wife, Dorothy M. Diesing Capozzi, RN, preceded him in death in 2010.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Richard C. and Ermal Sienkiewicz Capozzi. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. After an honorable discharge, he attended the University of Scranton. Dick went on to pursue an illustrious career in the retail industry. He was proud to have partnered in founding the House Inc., a landmark of style in Scranton. Eventually, with Joseph the Furrier, Dick traveled the nation, establishing the renowned brand. After retiring, Dick cherished his time and relationships at Lake Ariel. His family and friends were his primary source of happiness. Dick lived a tasteful life of compassion and contagious joy.
Proudly surviving Dick are his daughter, Elizabeth Healey, of Clarks Green; three sons, Mark and wife, Maureen Capozzi, of Scranton; Peter and wife, Christine Capozzi, of Waverly; and Christopher and wife, Nikole Capozzi, of Dalton; two brothers, Daniel O. Capozzi, of Clarks Green; and David Capozzi, of Lakehurst, N.J.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He will be forever treasured and missed by all who knew him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, celebrated by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn.
Arrangements, Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2020