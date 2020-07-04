Home

POWERED BY

Services
McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
142 South Washington Street
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
(570) 823-4567
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of Saint Aloysius
Barney and Division Streets
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of Saint Aloysius
Barney and Division Streets
Wilkes-Barre, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Fox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard H. Fox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard H. Fox Obituary

Richard H. Fox, 81, of Nanticoke, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

Born and raised in Pottstown, he was the oldest of eleven children of the late Ernest and Edna Grandy Fox. He was a graduate of Boyertown High School.

Richard proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Richard was an active and faithful member of the Parish of Saint Robert Bellarmine at the Church of Saint Aloysius in Wilkes-Barre, where he was a lector, cantor, usher and Eucharistic minister. He managed a stand at the church's annual bazaars and traveled all over the valley selling raffle tickets leading up to the bazaars. He also taught Sunday School for more than 25 years. He enjoyed many years of volunteering at WVIA in Pittston. His many friends will remember Richard fondly for his dry wit sense of humor.

Prior to retirement, he was employed by Duron Paint, and several trucking firms, including Raineri Brother's Produce, Thomas C. Thomas, Roadway and Grant's Store. He also worked for the Mohegan Sun Arena.

Richard was also preceded in death by his wife of more than 51 years, Ann C. Madden Fox; his son, Christopher R. Fox; and his brother, Jan Fox.

Richard will be sadly missed by his daughter, Briget Ford and her husband, William, of Wilkes-Barre Twp.; his son, the Rev. Richard E. Fox, Pastor of the Parish Community of Saint Patrick in Scranton; grandchildren, Mitchell and Cameron Ford; brothers and sisters, James and wife, Candy, St. Cloud, Fla.; Barbara, Pottstown; Michael and wife, Christine, West Chester; Thomas and wife, Jamie, Harrisburg; Kathryn and husband, Terry, New Columbia; David and wife, Susan, Houston, Texas; Sherry, Pasadena, Md.; Kim and wife, Lori, Lebanon; and Sandra and husband, William, Pottstown; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Richard's entire family is grateful for the kindness, caring and compassion of the nurses and staff at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, and Drs. Wolanin, Verazin and Desai.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Church of Saint Aloysius, Barney and Division streets, Wilkes-Barre. Graveside services with military honors will be in Saint Ignatius Cemetery on Pringle Hill.

Masks and social distancing protocols will be in effect.

Memorial donations to the Church of Saint Aloysius are preferred.

Memories and condolences may be shared with Richard's family at www.celebratehislife.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McLaughlin's - The Family Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -