Richard Hayden Driscole Jr., 58, of Falls, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Allied Services Hospice Center after his long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Sept. 10, 1961, to the late Richard and Mary (Wilverding) Driscole, grew up in Factoryville, graduated from Lackawanna Trail High School and settled in Falls with his beloved family.
Rich, a skilled mechanic, was the CEO and owner of Driscole's Auto Body Inc., Scranton. He was a fair and honest business owner known not only for his quality work but also for his friendly demeanor.
Rich could fix and build anything and enjoyed working on endless projects and spending time with family. He was an avid hunter and fly fisherman. One of his greatest joys was found with the Tunkhannock Youth Soccer League coaching his daughters and many of their friends in a sport he learned to love.
Rich is survived by his loving wife, Melissa; his two beautiful daughters, Madison Sara and Hayden Richelle; brothers, Jack (Rita), Howard (Pattie); brothers-in-law, David Werner (Stephanie); Randy Marzani (Colleen); David Rees (Cindy); in-laws, David and Sandra Rees; and 18 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Mary Lorraine. Rich also leaves behind many friends who he loved like family.
His family would like to thank the countless medical professionals who have touched their lives over the past 16 years, especially the employees of Johns Hopkins and Residential Hospice. Rich always had a way of quickly becoming everyone's favorite patient whether it was his beautiful blue eyes or his charming personality and we were blessed throughout his journey.
Visiting hours will be held at Harding-Litwin Funeral Home, 123 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, Saturday, Sept. 28, from 5 to 9 p.m. Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Church of the Epiphany, 25 Church Hill Road, Dalton, PA 18414, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the college fund for Rich's two daughters. Donations can be made to Madison and Hayden Driscole and sent to P.O. Box 153, Dalton, PA 18414.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 25, 2019