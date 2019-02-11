Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Barron. View Sign

Richard J. Barron, 73, of Elmhurst Twp., died Saturday evening at his home after a lengthy illness. His wife is the former Barbara Sekelsky.



Born Nov. 6, 1945, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Alex and Anna Vandurick Barron. Before his retirement, Richard was employed by Fleet Parts of Scranton, and was previously employed by Heavy Duty Inc. as a parts manager and Kundla's Western Beef of Hamlin.



He was a member of the Daleville United Methodist Church.



Richard's family would like to extend thanks to the staff and nurses of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their exceptional care, and to the Peckville Assembly of God Food Pantry for their assistance and prayers.



Also surviving are his children, Kim Marie Taylor, Ocean City, Md.; R. J. Barron, Elmhurst Twp.; Jesse Barron, Florida; Scott W. Barron and wife, Judy, Spring Brook Twp.; and Bobbie Jean Butler and husband, Nick, Mount Cobb; six grandchildren, Britteny, A.J., Alex, Nicholas, Benjamin and Bradley; his sister, Carol Brunori, Maryland; and nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Daleville United Methodist Church, Route 435 and Dorantown Road, Covington Twp.



Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church fellowship hall.



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website.

Richard J. Barron, 73, of Elmhurst Twp., died Saturday evening at his home after a lengthy illness. His wife is the former Barbara Sekelsky.Born Nov. 6, 1945, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Alex and Anna Vandurick Barron. Before his retirement, Richard was employed by Fleet Parts of Scranton, and was previously employed by Heavy Duty Inc. as a parts manager and Kundla's Western Beef of Hamlin.He was a member of the Daleville United Methodist Church.Richard's family would like to extend thanks to the staff and nurses of Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their exceptional care, and to the Peckville Assembly of God Food Pantry for their assistance and prayers.Also surviving are his children, Kim Marie Taylor, Ocean City, Md.; R. J. Barron, Elmhurst Twp.; Jesse Barron, Florida; Scott W. Barron and wife, Judy, Spring Brook Twp.; and Bobbie Jean Butler and husband, Nick, Mount Cobb; six grandchildren, Britteny, A.J., Alex, Nicholas, Benjamin and Bradley; his sister, Carol Brunori, Maryland; and nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Daleville United Methodist Church, Route 435 and Dorantown Road, Covington Twp.Friends will be received Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church fellowship hall.Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home's website. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close