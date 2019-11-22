|
Richard J. Charney, 66, passed away Nov. 18 at UPMC Hospital in Mechanicsburg.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late John and Eva (Lenko) Charney. Richard graduated from South Catholic High School and earned an associate degree in electrical engineering technology from the Penn State University Worthington Scranton campus. He enlisted and served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War.
While living in Virginia, Richard worked for Dominion Energy as a lead design substation engineer. Following his retirement, he and his wife, Nancy, returned to her home in Nova Scotia, where they recently celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary.
In addition to his loving wife, Nancy, Richard is survived by his sons, Jason Charney, Ryan Charney and Christopher Fraser; daughters, Candace Fraser and Christeena Staton; sisters, Christine Ryder, of Enola, and Kathleen LoRusso, of Madisonville; seven granddaughters, three grandsons, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 25, at 10:30 a.m. in the Church of St. Catherine of Siena, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, Rite of Committal and military honors will follow in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Scranton. Family and friends are kindly requested to proceed directly to the church on Monday morning.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Commons, 504 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 to assist with housing for homeless veterans. Arrangements are entrusted to Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC in Spring Brook Twp. To share your fondest memories of Richard, please visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019