Richard J. Habeeb of Clarks Summit died peacefully at Hospice of Sacred Heart, Dunmore, on Nov. 25.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Vince and Marie Jones Habeeb and was the youngest of three siblings.
Surviving are his two brothers, Ron and wife, Beth, New Hope, Pa.; and Ted and wife, Barbara, Scranton; niece, Kelly Babinski and husband, Gerry, Scranton; and nephew, Chris and wife, Aleta, Youngsville, N.C.; and many cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews who loved him.
Richard was a 1969 graduate of Abington Heights High School and attended the Culinary Institute of America and Rutgers University. He worked as an accountant for the Department of Defense in Florida. Upon retirement, he moved back to Clarks Summit to be close to family.
Richard was known for his ability to light up a room with his smile. He lived his life with great strength and courage and inspired others to do the same.
His family would like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart and Green Ridge Nursing Home, where he resided for the past eight months, for their wonderful attention and care. They would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses and caregivers involved in his care over the years.
A memorial Mass will be held Saturday at 9:30 a.m. from Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Cyril D. Edwards, pastor. Friends may call Friday, Nov. 29, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to s Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517; or , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 27, 2019