More Obituaries for Richard Kolosinsky
Richard J. Kolosinsky Obituary

Richard J. Kolosinsky, 70, of Scott Twp., died Tuesday at home.

Born in Peckville, he was the son of the late Joseph J. and Louise Ferretti Kolosinsky. A graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1968, he went on to earn advanced degrees from the University of Tennessee and Temple University. Before his illness, he was employed for more than 30 years by Chamberlain and currently General Dynamics as a chemical engineer.

Rich was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns and target shooting. A man of super intellect and a history buff, he collected World War II memorabilia, read science books for fun and had telescopes for astronomy. He also enjoyed watching and going to NASCAR races.

Surviving are daughters, Kami Kolosinsky-Glover and husband, Jon, Levittown; and Carrie Kolosinsky, Peckville; son, Jonathan, Peckville; grandchildren, Caleb Kolosinsky, Kodi, Brady and Oscar Glover; brother, Joseph Kolosinsky Jr., Jessup; former wife, Kathy Demming, Scott Twp.; feline friends, Frankie, Eli, Bear, Regis; and canine friend, Tara.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.


