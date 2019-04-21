Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Schuster. View Sign

Richard J. Schuster, 89, of the Villages, Fla., died peacefully in the company of his wife, Dorothy, at Seagrass Village Memory Care in Panama City Beach, Fla. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019.Richard was born in Scranton, to the late Joseph Schuster and Mary Chromey Schuster. He was predeceased by his first wife, Joan Butler; sisters, Marion Gerrity, Dorothy Drozd, Gertrude Zimak and Eleanor Sable; and brothers, Henry Schuster, Joseph Schuster and William Schuster.Richard is survived by his son, Paul (Phyllis), of Woodbury, N.J.; son, Richard (Josie), of Columbia Falls; daughter, Roseanne Roberts, of Garrison N.Y.; son, Joseph (Tracey), of Panama City Beach, Fla.; son, James Nudge (Jane), of Arnold, Md.; son, Daniel, of Chester, Pa.; son, Timothy (Amanda), of Almogordo, N.M.; and a son, Matthew (Kathy), of Annapolis, Md.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and dear friends.Richard served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Fargo as an enlisted sailor from 1948 to 1950. Later, he served on the Swatara Twp., Pa., police force before finding his career calling as a terminal manager for Texaco. Richard was a boxer in high school and the Navy, and enjoyed playing many sports, including golf and bocce. Richard played his first golf game after retiring at age 62, and went on to achieve four holes-in-one. He is the undisputed family horseshoe champion and once beat the mayor of Annapolis in a game of clams. Richard loved watching NFL especially as a Philadelphia and Baltimore fan. He loved deer hunting and waterfowl hunting in his younger days, and was obsessed with fishing, clamming and crabbing on Rehobeth Bay, Del., later in life.A memorial Mass will be said at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Panama City Beach at 10 a.m. Monday, April 22. The family plans a memorial service to be held at a later date in Annapolis, Md.Those wishing to extend condolences may do so at www.heritagefhllc.com Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services

247 North Tyndall Parkway

Panama City , FL 32404

Funeral Home Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation Services
247 North Tyndall Parkway
Panama City , FL 32404
(850) 785-1316
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 21, 2019

