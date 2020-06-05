Home

Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Richard J. Snell

Richard J. Snell Obituary
Richard J. Snell, 71, of Peckville, died Tuesday at Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital, Allentown. He was the husband of Barbara (Davies) Snell. They would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in September.

Richard was born in Blakely, Pa., on Oct. 29, 1948, the son of the late Cyril Walter and Ruth Ann (Konkol) Snell. He was a graduate of Archbald High School. He went on to receive his bachelor's degree from Bloomsburg University and his master's degree from Marywood University. He was a retired teacher of the Valley View School District and was a former head coach for the Cougars baseball team.

He enjoyed walking, exercising and hunting, and he was a big fan of the Green Bay Packers. He loved the beach, especially Avalon, N.J. His annual family trip there was his favorite event of the year.

Richard adored his grandchildren, Anthony and Madeline Dench. He loved to spend time with them and to attend all of their events and activities. He couldn't be prouder of them and their accomplishments. He also loved his granddogs, LuLu and Jake.

Also surviving are two daughters, Melissa Dench and husband, Ryan, Archbald; Meghan Snell and Patrick Carroll, Hoboken, N.J.; a sister, Debbie Borosky and husband, John, Dalton; a brother, David Snell and wife, Colleen, Archbald; a sister-in-law, Susan Dodgson, Archbald; two grandchildren, Anthony and Madeline Dench; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Michael Dodgson, Archbald.

Due to the current situation, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Peckville.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the family as they will be installing a bench in Avalon, N.J., in honor his memory.

Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on June 5, 2020
