Richard J. Tomarelli Obituary
Richard J. Tomarelli, 83, of Old Forge, died Friday at the Dunmore Health Care Center.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Memo and Violet Watson Tomarelli. He was a graduate of the Scranton Technical High School Class of 1954. He was a United States Army veteran. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Simplex Homes, Scranton.

Richard was a very loving and caring man who enjoyed his family.

Surviving is his beloved companion of 40 years, Grace Pakutka; a son, Joseph Pakutka and wife, Lori, Scranton; a daughter, Lynne Amicone and husband, Vito, Old Forge; five grandchildren, Mark and Michael Matisko, and Michelle, Christopher and Jamie Pakutka; and one great-grandson, Chase Pakutka.

The funeral will be Saturday with a blessing service at 10 a.m. in the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery.

Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects Saturday from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

To leave an online condolence or for directions, visit the funeral home's website at ciucciofuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 15, 2019
