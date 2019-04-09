Richard John Evans, 73, of Scranton, died Sunday at his home. His wife, the former Joann Nealon, died in 1999.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Bert and Marie Kingdom Evans, he was a 1963 graduate of West Scranton High School and graduated from the University of Scranton, class of 1969. Before retirement, he had worked as a sales manager for American Can Co. and the James River Co.
Richard was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them.
Surviving are two daughters, Karen Norton and husband, Mark; and Jennifer Johnson, all of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Kennedy Lynn Norton, Evan Joseph Norton, Katherine Anne Norton and Logan Robinson Johnson; cousins and many friends.
The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor of St. Rose and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches in Carbondale. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Go Jen Go Foundation, Charlotte, N.C.
