Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard John Evans. View Sign

Richard John Evans, 73, of Scranton, died Sunday at his home. His wife, the former Joann Nealon, died in 1999.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Bert and Marie Kingdom Evans, he was a 1963 graduate of West Scranton High School and graduated from the University of Scranton, class of 1969. Before retirement, he had worked as a sales manager for American Can Co. and the James River Co.



Richard was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them.



Surviving are two daughters, Karen Norton and husband, Mark; and Jennifer Johnson, all of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Kennedy Lynn Norton, Evan Joseph Norton, Katherine Anne Norton and Logan Robinson Johnson; cousins and many friends.



The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor of St. Rose and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches in Carbondale. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.



Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Go Jen Go Foundation, Charlotte, N.C.

Richard John Evans, 73, of Scranton, died Sunday at his home. His wife, the former Joann Nealon, died in 1999.Born in Scranton, son of the late Bert and Marie Kingdom Evans, he was a 1963 graduate of West Scranton High School and graduated from the University of Scranton, class of 1969. Before retirement, he had worked as a sales manager for American Can Co. and the James River Co.Richard was devoted to his family and enjoyed spending time with them.Surviving are two daughters, Karen Norton and husband, Mark; and Jennifer Johnson, all of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Kennedy Lynn Norton, Evan Joseph Norton, Katherine Anne Norton and Logan Robinson Johnson; cousins and many friends.The funeral will be Friday at 10 a.m. from the Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor, with services by the Rev. Seth Wasnock, pastor of St. Rose and Our Lady of Mount Carmel churches in Carbondale. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst.Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m.Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Go Jen Go Foundation, Charlotte, N.C. Funeral Home Jacob Davis Funeral Home

422 S Main St

Taylor , PA 18517

(570) 562-1300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.