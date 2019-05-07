Richard Joseph Croak, 84, of Gouldsboro, died Thursday, May 2, at home. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Marilyn (Young) Croak, for 62 years.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late John F. and Rosa (Lohr) Croak. Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of Wall Sebring American Legion Post 274 in Gouldsboro. Before retiring, he was a realtor, broker and owner of Tri County Appraisal Service.
Living a life of serving others, Richard, along with his colleagues, founded the Gouldsboro Ambulance Squad. He was also a 55-year and life member of the Gouldsboro Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as a past fire chief. For several years, he served as a deputy coroner for the Wayne County Coroners Office. Richard was also a member of the Gouldsboro Area Foundation, volunteered at the train station, was a Lehigh Twp. supervisor and was currently on the Lehigh Twp. Planning Commission.
In addition to his wife, Marilyn, Richard is survived by his two children, Katherine Scheurmann and her husband, John, of Seffner, Fla.; and Kimberly Konopka and her husband, Alex, of Gouldsboro; his grandchildren, Zachary Ranney, of Massachusetts; and Anne Ranney, of Oregon; his beloved niece, Karen Learish, of Gouldsboro; his sister-in-law, Carol Tinklepaugh, of Moscow; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Kathy Young, of Newfoundland; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St., in Gouldsboro. Interment with rite of committal and military honors will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Covington Twp. Family and friends are kindly requested to proceed directly to the church on Friday for the Mass.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gouldsboro Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 255, Gouldsboro, PA 18424; or the Church of St. Rita, P.O. Box 537, Gouldsboro, PA 18424. To share your fondest memories of Richard, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on May 7, 2019