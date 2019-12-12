|
|
Richard L. Ronchi, 73, of Factoryville, died Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia. His wife of 45 years is the former Colleen Nichols. They were married on July 27, 1974.
Born in Peckville on July 30, 1946, he was the son of the late Louis and Mary Marconi Ronchi. Rich was a biology teacher for 15 years at each school: Lackawanna Trail School District, Wallenpaupack Area School District and Keystone College. He was a member of the Factoryville Men's Civic Club and some of his favorite times were spent fishing, playing cards with his buddies, and doing the daily crossword puzzle. He enjoyed being a coach of baseball, basketball and track. With many seasons spent on the fields of Lackawanna Trail and Wallenpaupack Area, Rich had a passion for coaching football. As much as he loved to coach, he also spent time being the biggest fan of his children and grandchildren in all of their activities.
Also surviving are a daughter, Lindsey Ronchi, New York City; his son, Tim and his wife, Melissa, Dalton; two grandchildren, Avery and Abbey; sister, Donna Salva, Dalton; and a brother, Raymond Ronchi, Pompano Beach, Fla.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Abingtons Church, 700 W. Main St., Dalton, PA 18414, with the Rev. Arbogaste Satoun presiding.
Friends may call Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., at Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with additional parking at First Baptist Church of Factoryville, 10 Church St., Factoryville, PA 18419.
Memorial contributions may be made to the HEADstrong Foundation, 232 Green Ave., Holmes, PA 19043; or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 12, 2019