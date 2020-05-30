|
Richard L. "Poppy" Scott, 88, of Hollisterville, died Wednesday at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit, Dunmore, following an illness. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Klim) Scott, on May 8.
Born March 1, 1932, in Lemon Twp., he was the son of the late Kennard and Rachel Scott. Richard married his wife on Jan. 12, 1957, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
Richard was a devoted father and grandfather. He worked as a logger and truck driver most of his life. He loved being around and working with horses, spending time outdoors and spending time with family.
Richard's family would like to extend their appreciation to Butch Beavers for being a loyal friend and companion over the last several years. The family is also grateful to the ICU nurses and doctors at Moses Taylor Hospital; and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their support and compassion; and also to the Rev. Patricia Lee-Frey for her Christian love and support to Richard at his time of death.
Surviving are his three children, LuAnn Batzel and husband, Wayne, of Lake Ariel; Sandy McGoff of Sterling; and Richard Scott of Hollisterville; his granddaughter, Erin McGoff and partner, Jeff Swiderski; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Kennard, Robert, Earl, Bill and Norris Scott; and his sisters, Rachel Frick, Mary Richards and Relda Smith.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, funeral services will be conducted privately at Fairview Memorial Park. A church service will be conducted at a later time and date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601; https://act.alz.org.
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow.
Published in Scranton Times on May 30, 2020