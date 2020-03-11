Home

Richard Martucci Obituary
Richard Martucci, lifelong resident of Scranton, passed away Thursday, March 5, at home. He formerly owned and operated Valley Restaurant and Bar Supply, Scranton, Pa.

He was the son of the late Vito William and Ann Mankiewicz Martucci. He resided with his companion, Christine Munchak. Richard is survived by his daughter, Amanda and her fiancé, Robert Mullery, Wilkes-Barre; brother, Robert and his wife, Sharyn, Peckville; sister, Donna, Dunmore; brother, Joseph and his wife, Pam, Gouldsboro; niece and nephews; an aunt, Mary Zippetelli; and several cousins.

Private services will be held by the family.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 11, 2020
