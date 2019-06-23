Home

Richard N. Davis passed away quietly June 4, 2019, in Platte City, Mo. He was the son of the late Nathaniel and Mary (Matson) Davis.

A 1954 graduate of West Scranton High School, he served four years in the United States Air Force. He attended Goldy Beacom College in Wilmington, Del., and, before retirement, worked for DuPont Co., also in Delaware.

He is survived by his son, David (Dianne) and their daughters, Anna and Lydia: his daughter, Lori Ann Wilson (Scott) and their children, Teresa, Madeline, Mathew (Veronica), Joseph, Michael and David; three great-grandchildren, Victoria, Charles and Aiden Wilson. He is also survived by his sister, Lynn Davis Orivivo, Scranton; and, of course, his faithful pals, Jake and Princess.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronald; and his sister, Sarah Davis Tolhurst.

He was a member of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church, Scranton.

Funeral services were private.

Memorial donations may be made to Chesapeake Bay Retriever Relief & Rescue, P.O. Box 2187, Poquoson, VA 23662; Michael Carr Memorial Fund.

Published in Scranton Times on June 23, 2019
