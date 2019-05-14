Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard P. Zdunski. View Sign Service Information Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald 374 N. Main Street Archbald , PA 18403 (570)-876-2750 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard P. Zdunski, born Dec. 28, 1948, in Scranton, Pa., passed away on May 7. He was a longtime resident of Archbald, Pa. and currently of Warrenton, Va. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church.



He is survived by his wife, the former Ann Dougher; a son, Michael (Kirsten); son, Richard; and daughter, Jennifer Hicks (Jeff), and grandchildren, Justin, Jacob and Jillian Hicks; sister, Mary Ann McNeill (James); brother-in-law, Tom Preschutti; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Dougher Pacanowski (Frank) and Mary Dougher Hunter; and many nieces and nephews.



Richard was a devoted son and husband. He was a constant source of care and compassion for his ailing parents during the later years of their lives. When his wife had her own battle with illness, he dedicated every moment of his day to caring for and supporting her.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Bridget Zdunski; a brother, Chester Jr.; a sister, Kathleen Preschutti; sister-in-law, Joan Dougher McAndrews; and brothers-in-law, Jack McAndrews and Roy Hunter.



Richard graduated from Scranton Technical High School and served in the United States Army Reserve as a Nike Missile repairman at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama. He spent 15 years working as a building materials department manager for Kmart. He moved on to a career in electronics at Tobyhanna Army Depot. During that time, he performed many roles such as construction of desktop computers that were used as work stations throughout the base and repairing military hardware. During the period of the Desert Shield and Desert Storm operations, he was part of the team refurbishing the Patriot missile battery, shelters and other armored equipment used by the troops. In his later years at the base, he moved into a supply role and was working with a robotic part storage system call ASARS and ordering repair parts for the various systems.



After 20 years, Richard retired from Tobyhanna Army Depot and lived in Archbald for a number of years before moving to Warrenton, Va. to be closer to his son.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, May 18, at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, with burial in St. Thomas Aquinas Cemetery.



Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald, PA 18403.





