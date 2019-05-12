Richard Remondelli, 37, Factoryville, died May 2 at home in East Benton Twp.
Born Jan. 19, 1982, in Scranton, the son of the late Ralph John and Mary Eloise (Dwyer) Remondelli, he was a private man. He was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and later received his Bachelor of Arts from Penn State University. He worked for a variety of employers, but pursued a passion for music production.
His family regarded him as a gentle soul with a caring love for animals.
Surviving are aunts, including Monica Porvaznik McDonald, Scranton; and cousins, including Thomas E. Mullen, Glenburn Twp.
Services and interment will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.
To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2019