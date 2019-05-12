Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Remondelli. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Remondelli, 37, Factoryville, died May 2 at home in East Benton Twp.



Born Jan. 19, 1982, in Scranton, the son of the late Ralph John and Mary Eloise (Dwyer) Remondelli, he was a private man. He was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and later received his Bachelor of Arts from Penn State University. He worked for a variety of employers, but pursued a passion for music production.



His family regarded him as a gentle soul with a caring love for animals.



Surviving are aunts, including Monica Porvaznik McDonald, Scranton; and cousins, including Thomas E. Mullen, Glenburn Twp.



Services and interment will be private.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.



