Richard Remondelli Obituary
Richard Remondelli, 37, Factoryville, died May 2 at home in East Benton Twp.

Born Jan. 19, 1982, in Scranton, the son of the late Ralph John and Mary Eloise (Dwyer) Remondelli, he was a private man. He was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School and later received his Bachelor of Arts from Penn State University. He worked for a variety of employers, but pursued a passion for music production.

His family regarded him as a gentle soul with a caring love for animals.

Surviving are aunts, including Monica Porvaznik McDonald, Scranton; and cousins, including Thomas E. Mullen, Glenburn Twp.

Services and interment will be private.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Service Inc., 111 Colburn Ave., Clarks Summit.

Published in Scranton Times on May 12, 2019
