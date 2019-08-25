|
Richard Smith, 74, of Factoryville, died Tuesday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart. His wife of 53 years is Linda Hill Smith.
Born in Syracuse, New York, he was the son of the late Laurence and Jean Drumma Smith. After graduating high school, he worked as a delivery driver for UPS and ADP.
Rich enjoyed golfing, hunting, camping and fishing.
Surviving are two sons, Kevin Smith; and Michael and Ruthy Smith; a sister, Carol Doxtator; and five grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Hannah, Nathan and Dylan.
Also preceding him in death were two brothers, Lawrence and Robert.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday at 7 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Friends may visit from 6 until the time of the service.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019