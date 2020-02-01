|
Richard W. Rickard, 62, of Cherry Ridge, died unexpectedly Wednesday. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, the former Larisa Sheridan.
Born on March 16, 1957, in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Louis F. Rickard Sr. and Jean M. MacKenzie Rickard.
He is also survived by his children, Dale and Cheyenne Rickard; brothers, Louis Rickard Jr. and Robert "Bert" Rickard; sisters, Susan Henry and Nancy Kinsman; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Monday at the Waymart Church, 596 Honesdale Road, Waymart, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Darling Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the church. Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 1, 2020