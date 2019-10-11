|
Richie Clarkson, 79, of Archbald died Wednesday evening surrounded by family and friends at Mid Valley Healthcare, Peckville, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
Born in Archbald, he was the son of Francis and Ruth Pawling-Clarkson and was raised by his grandmother Kraft. He was a graduate of Archbald High School.
He referred to himself as "Just Richie" or "Richie Clutch," and family and close extended family simply referred to him as "The Mayor of the D-TAG Unit," despite his never having held public office.
Richie was loved by all who knew him. He took great pride in helping others and he was a very talented artist and calligrapher, having lettered thousands of signs over the years for various social and religious organizations. Richie's two favorite loves in life were hot coffee and Tina Turner.
A true animal lover, Richie once saved a Jack Russell he spotted from his rig on a very cold winter night while driving along Route 33 in Northampton County, eventually picking the pooch up and getting it warmed up in the rig, then taking it home to Archbald, where it would live out the remainder of its life as Richie's sidekick named Freeway.
Throughout his adult life, Richie rolled up more than 4 million miles driving 18 wheelers for various local and national motor carriers. Before going into semi-retirement, Richie was the senior driver at the local Yellow Freight terminal in Scranton. During his semi-retirement, Richie kept himself busy driving for Red Line Towing in Dickson City and Road Scholar in Dunmore.
Richie was very proud of the lives he touched in many ways, but he was most proud of the people he helped through his donations of blood to the Red Cross, having donated more than 22 gallons throughout his life.
He was a member of Teamsters Union Local 229; Free and Accepted Masons, Oriental Star Lodge 588, Peckville; Aurora Lodge 523 Jermyn; St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald; Archbald Ambulance; and Archbald Hose Company No. 1, having served for many years as the company's chief driver and Santa Claus' personal chauffeur during his annual visit to the borough.
Richie is survived by a son, Eric, and wife, Nancy Romanovich-Clarkson, Peckville; a daughter, Lorie Clarkson-Kapacs and husband, Danny, Mayfield; and several cousins. In addition to his parents, Richie was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Chernansky-Clarkson; a brother, Paul; and an infant sister, Mary.
The funeral will be Monday at 9 a.m. from the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Archbald, followed by interment in the Archbald Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Richie's family and friends would like to thank the entire staff at Mid Valley Healthcare and the Lackawanna County Visiting Nurse Association for the compassionate care and understanding given to Richie during his illness.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Destin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Drive, Honesdale, or the American Red Cross.
In honor of "Just Richie," casual dress by those attending the wake or the funeral is acceptable as proclaimed by "The Mayor."
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 11, 2019