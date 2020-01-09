|
Rita A. Manley, 84, of the Bellevue section of Scranton, died Tuesday at Allied Services Hospice Center. Her husband of 59 years, Charles A. Manley, preceded her in death on March 29, 2017.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late George and Martha Grezelka Novack, she was a member of Holy Cross Parish until its closing and later St. Patrick's Parish.
A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, Rita attended Marywood College and was the director of childcare at United Neighborhood Centers before retirement.
Together Rita and Charlie raised five children, and six beloved grandchildren. Family was everything to them. Rita showed her amazing strength and resilience after she tragically lost her only daughter, Cathy, and her oldest son, Chas. A ruthless poker player, Rita played faithfully with the Bellevue girls card club for more than 50 years. She and Charlie were the life of the party and could be seen at Kelly's Pub every Friday surrounded by their many friends and being treated like celebrities by the Cosgroves.
She is survived by three sons, Patrick M. and wife, Brenda, Archbald; William J. and wife, Addie, Daleville; and Michael P. and wife, Eileen, Scranton; son-in-law, Edward Coffey, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Jennifer Medalis, Michael, Matthew and Corey Manley, and Michaela and Claire Coffey; two sisters, Eleanor Lazorik; and Delores Selig and husband, Louis "Skip," all of Scranton; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Manley Coffey; a son, Charles Manley; and two brothers, Stanley "Boots" and George "Butch."
The family would like to thank the staff on the eighth floor of Geisinger Community Medical Center, and Kelly Langan and the entire staff at Allied Services Hospice Center for the exceptional care provided to Rita.
The funeral will be Saturday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., celebrated by Monsignor David Tressler, followed by interment at Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton. To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
The family requests that those attending the Mass on Saturday please proceed directly to the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Catherine Manley '86 Coffey Fellowship Fund, the University of Scranton, Alumni Office, Scranton, PA 18510.
