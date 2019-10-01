|
|
Rita B. Martin, 96, a lifelong Scranton resident, died Sunday evening at the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Joseph L. Martin, on Jan. 24, 1999.
Born Feb. 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Mary Fadden Herman. A devoted Roman Catholic, she was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Church Parish where those attending Saturday's 4 p.m. weekly Mass could count on Rita and Joe occupying the same pew for decades. Equally as constant was Joe's Sunday morning delivery of Rita's famous spaghetti sauce to her children. In her early years, she enjoyed playing cards on Saturday evenings in Dunmore with dear friends, including Cathy and Paul Sheehan. Now at peace, she will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Joseph (J.P.) Martin and wife, Marguerite, Scranton; and Frances Campbell, West Pittston; grandchildren, Lynn Flynn; Richard Bulger and wife, Lynn; Brian Martin; and Michelle Mosatelli and husband, Chris; great-grandchildren, Maggie and Daniel Flynn, Danielle Bulger, Jonathon Baynock, Kenney August; and Nicole Norton and husband, Chris; and a very special nephew, Joe DeLeo, Scranton.
She was also preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy DeLeo.
Her family would like to thank the entire staff of the Gino J. Merli Veterans Center for their nine months of care, kindness and compassion. They will always be grateful.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Entombment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Those wishing to attend the funeral are asked to go directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Rita's name to St. Patrick's Parish Food Pantry, 1401 Jackson St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 1, 2019