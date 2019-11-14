|
|
Rita Buckley Connolly, 66, of Bryn Mawr, Pa., died at home on Nov. 12, of metastatic breast cancer. She was preceded in death in 2015 by her beloved husband of 33 years, Patrick J. Connolly, 64, formerly of Scranton, Pa.
Ms. Connolly graduated from Notre Dame High School (Lawrenceville, N.J.) and earned three advanced degrees, including a BA with honors from Chestnut Hill College, Philadelphia; an MA from Bryn Mawr College Graduate School of Arts and Sciences, Bryn Mawr; and a Juris Doctorate from Temple University School of Law, Philadelphia. During her senior year in college, she studied abroad for one semester in London, completing courses in history and government, one of which was taught at the Houses of Parliament by a sitting member of Parliament.
Ms. Connolly's professional life was rich and varied in positions spanning organized medicine, government and human services. Early in her career, she worked at the Philadelphia Regional Office of the U.S. Department of Health, Education & Welfare under the leadership of Secretary Joseph Califano, where she met her husband, Patrick J. Connolly, in 1979. During law school, Ms. Connolly clerked for the three Philadelphia law firms of Duane, Morris, Schnader, Harrison, Segal & Lewis and Sweeney, Sheehan & Spencer. She also served on the legal staff of the Pennsylvania Crime Victims Compensation Board under the chairmanship of attorney Perrin Hamilton.
Following law school, Ms. Connolly was affiliated with several prestigious health care entities, including the American College of Physicians, the Albert Einstein Healthcare Network, Delaware County Memorial Hospital, Thomas Jefferson University and VHA Inc. Ms. Connolly ended her career in the nonprofit sector, serving for 14 years as the executive director of the Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County Inc. Honoring her achievements, the Rita Buckley Connolly Award was created by the board of directors to pay tribute to future outstanding agency contributions.
Upon her retirement, Ms. Connolly served as adjunct faculty at St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, teaching graduate and undergraduate courses in health care law and ethics, health care policy, and epidemiology and public health.
Meaning, joy and inspiration throughout her life were provided first and foremost by her beloved spouse, Patrick J. Connolly, along with maternal grandparents, Thomas and Helen Heitzman (deceased), as well as her maternal uncles, Martin Heitzman, M.D. (deceased), and attorney James Tini. Among her heroes were John Claude Baker (deceased), John D. Devlin, M.D.; John R. Donaphon, MBA, CPA; Christine Grant, Ph.D.; attorney Alan M. Lerner, (deceased); Jane McNeil (Mrs. Rory) and attorney Mary Z.V. Wachterhauser.
Cherished friends are thanked for all their undeserved kindness especially Carole Alexy (deceased); Bill Baldwin; Kelvin Braha; Mela Brin; Mary Capuzzi; Peg Dierkers; Ernie Derrickson Jr.; John R. Donaphon; attorney Shelley C. Dugan; Christine Grant, Ph.D.; James Gillespie; Jean Haab, M.D.; Roberta Hacker; Matthew Illich; Lorie and Peter Kaso; Anne G. Kelly; attorney Vicki L. Kushto; John E. Lafferty; Luba Lomanz; Nina Malone; Shannon Marriott; Mary and Skip Scavello; Mary Scout; Mrs. Eileen Schulz; attorney Daniel Schachter; Stephanie Steinberg; attorney Mary Z.V. Wachterhauser; and Shanika Womack.
According to treasured friends, Ms. Connolly will be remembered for her care, compassion, loyalty and generosity, her love of reading and quest for knowledge, her intelligence, and her deep love and devotion to her late husband, Patrick J. Connolly.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 10 at Our Mother of Good Counsel Church, 31 Pennswood Road, Bryn Mawr. Interment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Springfield, Pa.
Funeral arrangements by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ardmore, www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019