|
|
Rita Helen Gilligan of Potomac, Md., died Wednesday, Oct. 30. She was the beloved wife of the late William Hubert Gilligan; loving mother of Jim (and Sarah) Gilligan; grandmother of Sammy and Maggie Gilligan.
The family will receive friends at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Route 28, just off I-270 exit 6A), Rockville, Md., on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 6900 River Road, Bethesda, Md., on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at All Souls Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SOME (So Others Might Eat), 71 O St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20001. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 3, 2019