Pagano Funeral Home
3711 Foulk Rd
Garnet Valley, PA 19060
(610) 485-6200
Rita M. Bubernak

Rita M. Bubernak Obituary
Rita M. Bubernak, 83, of Boothwyn, Pa., passed away on Oct. 9 at her residence.

Born in Scranton, she resided more than seven years in Boothwyn, previously residing in Eynon. Rita retired from Giant Markets, starting in retail and working her way up to the corporate office. Rita was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Bubernak, who passed in 2012; and her brother, Don Zukoski.

Rita is survived by her daughters, Sharon (Anthony) Tagliaferro, Pattie (Michael) Tsivouras and Susanne (Jack) Howarth; siblings, Jeannie Gilbride, Delores Hawley and Wayne Zukoski; and grandchildren, Tara, Shaina, Torey, Camryn, Dylan, Christian and Gianni.

Funeral services and interment will remain private.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 16, 2019
